Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $67.01

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.01, but opened at $69.25. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $70.36, with a volume of 968 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

