Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS IMYSF remained flat at $43.00 on Wednesday. Imerys has a 12 month low of 43.00 and a 12 month high of 43.57.
Imerys Company Profile (Get Rating)
