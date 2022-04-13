United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $42.73

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.73, but opened at $45.01. United Airlines shares last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 219,873 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.