Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.75. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 2,037 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

