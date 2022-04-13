i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 282.3% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of IAUCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 23,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,582. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

