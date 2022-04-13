GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $21.32. GH Research shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 142 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
