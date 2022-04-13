GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $21.32. GH Research shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 142 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at $4,384,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in GH Research by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

