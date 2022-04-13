Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 3,297,102 shares of company stock valued at $194,750,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25. Safehold has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of -0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

