Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 9.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,435. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.76 per share, with a total value of $199,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

