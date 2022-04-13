O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDAY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

