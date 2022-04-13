-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.
Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,966. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $345.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.64.
About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
