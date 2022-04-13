O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

