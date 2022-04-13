O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,542,000 after acquiring an additional 419,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,230,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 303,132 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 679,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of VSH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

