$119.42 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to report sales of $119.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.74 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. BlackLine posted sales of $98.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $522.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $522.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

