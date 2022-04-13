Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 7,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,751. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jabil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

