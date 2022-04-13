Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.96

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$64.96 and last traded at C$64.77, with a volume of 56886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMA. CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.94.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2349946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

