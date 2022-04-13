SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,573.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $3,573.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.49 or 0.07525102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.32 or 0.99582532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041357 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,337 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

