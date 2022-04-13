Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Raised by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,983 shares of company stock valued at $22,050,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. 72,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,235. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

