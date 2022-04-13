O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.93. 8,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,259.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.61. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

