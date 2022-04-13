O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $95.53. 3,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,274. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

