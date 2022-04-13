O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 120,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

SNA stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.45. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

