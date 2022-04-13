$34.26 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to report sales of $34.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.72 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $133.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 152,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 2,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

