Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after buying an additional 460,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,486,000 after buying an additional 332,587 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.35. 3,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,846. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.