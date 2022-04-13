Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Drops By 97.4%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,452. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of SunLink Health Systems worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.