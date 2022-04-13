BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $714.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $842.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $916.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

