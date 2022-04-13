Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.60 ($10.43) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.52) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

NRDBY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 146,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

