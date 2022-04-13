Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,502,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUGE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 159,208,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,167,656. Puget Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Puget Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

