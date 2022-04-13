Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,502,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUGE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 159,208,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,167,656. Puget Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Puget Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
