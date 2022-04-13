The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 713,519 shares of company stock valued at $35,474,422. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

