Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.14.

PAYX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. 8,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

