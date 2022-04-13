Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.87 and its 200-day moving average is $360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

