Gries Financial LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day moving average of $360.26. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.