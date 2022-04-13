Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

