Nexo Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Nexo has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $22.27 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

