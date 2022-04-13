Hush 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,896.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Hush has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $2,896.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00364804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

