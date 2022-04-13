O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. 49,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

