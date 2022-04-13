O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 51,724 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

NYSE PAYC traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.01. 4,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,881. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

