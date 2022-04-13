Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Samsara.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 26,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,955. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsara (IOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.