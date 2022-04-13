$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the highest is $57.35 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $180.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $182.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $226.78 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $230.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MLAB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.71. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.04 and a beta of 0.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $240.04 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. City State Bank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

