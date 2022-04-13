Hydro One (TSE:H) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.54.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.06. 288,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,331. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.74. The stock has a market cap of C$20.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.