Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VIVO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,904. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

