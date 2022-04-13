10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.48, but opened at $69.85. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $69.54, with a volume of 5,972 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,655,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.