Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.92.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

