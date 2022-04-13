O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. 18,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

