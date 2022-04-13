Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $132,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 76,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,111. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

