PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

PNM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.56. 1,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

