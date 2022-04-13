Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $97.23

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.23 and last traded at $102.47, with a volume of 12188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.01.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

