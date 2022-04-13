Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.71

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $23,829,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 304,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hilltop by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1,947.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

