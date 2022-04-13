WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.70

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Several analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 87.4% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,340,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.