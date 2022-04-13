Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.42

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 19240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

