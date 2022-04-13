Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.33

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 3901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $76,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

