Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.33

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 3901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $76,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
