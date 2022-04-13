W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $530.02

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $530.02 and last traded at $527.90, with a volume of 890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $523.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,393,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

